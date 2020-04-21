Chicago Police Department reports 13 more COVID-19 cases

article

Chicago police announced Friday 13 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the department to 393.

Of the confirmed cases, 374 are officers and 19 are civilian employees, police said.

A total of 394 employees have reported positive tests but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm one of those cases, police said.

Last week, the department announced the death of a third police officer from complications of the virus.

Illinois health officials Friday said 108 more people died from the outbreak, raising the state’s toll to 1,795. Another 2,724 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the number of cases in Illinois to 39,658.