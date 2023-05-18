Chicago police detain 12-year-old boy at Jewel-Osco after report of gun

A 12-year-old boy was taken into custody at a grocery store on the Near West Side Thursday afternoon.

At about 4:35 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to the Jewel Osco in the 1200 block of South Ashland Avenue for a report of a person with a gun.

Upon arrival, police located a 12-year-old offender inside the store. The officers detained the juvenile, but no firearm was recovered.

The 12-year-old was taken into custody for issuance of warrant on a separate incident.

No additional information was made available.