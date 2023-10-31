Chicago police embrace Halloween spirit with spooky haunted house in Pullman

Halloween celebrations were held across the Chicagoland area Tuesday afternoon and even Chicago police got in on the fun.

The department put on a local haunted house and community event on the South Side.

Kids and families filled the District 5 Police Station in Pullman and went through a spooky haunted house.

Families also got food, backpacks, coats and lots of candy!

Officers said this event is important for community members and for the department to talk to children about violence and how to stop it.

The department expects about 1,000 residents to come through the haunted house.