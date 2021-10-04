Chicago police fatally shoot man after answering domestic call in Gresham

Chicago police shot and killed a man while answering a call of a domestic disturbance in Gresham on the South Side Monday morning, authorities said.

Police were called to a home in the 7700 block of South Carpenter Street around 7:35 a.m. and observed a "domestic altercation" and shot a man in his 30s, police said. A knife was recovered at the scene, police said.

The man died from the gunshot wound, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. His name hasn’t been released.

A woman was transported in good condition to a hospital, but it was unclear how she was injured, Merritt said.

Police did not give any details of what led to the shooting.

Charles Odum lives across the street from the apartment building and said he knew the man who was killed for two or three years.

"He was a good neighbor," said Odum, 57. "Every time I see him in the morning picking up his paper we’d say hello."

Odum said police often responded to the man’s home for disturbances.

"Police always come over here to that unit, always have some type of argument going on whether it’s him, a cousin, or whoever stays up there," Odum said.

"I just hate that it happened like this. He’s a good person, from what I know, very polite, very talkative," Odum said. "We just chatted about random stuff, life, in the mornings when we saw each other."

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating the shooting.

It was the second fatal police shooting in Chicago in a month. On Sept. 19, police fatally shot a knife-wielding man after answering a domestic disturbance call in Englewood, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 6500 block of South Harvard Avenue that morning and encountered Turell Brown armed with a knife, police said. An officer shot Brown, 28, and he was later pronounced dead.