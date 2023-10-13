Chicago police file charges against 15-year-old in 2 South Side carjackings, robbery

A 15-year-old boy was charged in connection to two armed carjackings and an armed robbery that took place on the South Side last month.

Police say within less than two hours on the morning of Aug. 10 the offender targeted three victims on from Chatham to South Chicago.

The following incidents occurred between 6:25 a.m. and 7:40 a.m.

The offender took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 45-year-old man in the 8600 block of S. State Street.

A 38-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in the 8100 block of S. Euclid Avenue.

The offender carjacked a 49-year-old man at gunpoint in the 7600 block of S. South Chicago Avenue.

The offender was arrested Thursday in Country Club Hills.

No additional information is available at this time.