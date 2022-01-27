Chicago police give 'all clear' after suspicious package found in the Loop

Streets have reopened after a suspicious package was found near the intersection of Lake Street and Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago Thursday afternoon.

The Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Fire Department were on scene at about 2:45 p.m. and roped off the area.

K9s and a police robot were brought in to investigate the package.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

While on scene, FOX 32 Chicago reporters saw officers and a police robot enter Citi Bank, which is located on Michigan Avenue.

It was unclear if there was any connection between the investigation inside the bank and the suspicious package found.

At about 4:30 p.m., police reopened streets and said the suspicious item had been cleared by the bomb squad.