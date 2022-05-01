Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police say 'Gun Trafficking and Homicide Tip Line' has paid out first reward of $10,000

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 4:58PM
Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago police said Sunday that for the first time, a tip to Chicago's "Gun Trafficking and Homicide Tip Line" has resulted in a reward.

Callers to 833-408-0069 can get rewards of up to $5,000 in gun trafficking cases and up to $15,000 in homicide cases.

The first reward paid out was for $10,000.

Police said that detectives have cleared 111 murder cases so far this year.

Police said officers have recovered 3,399 guns overall since 2022 began, an average of more than 28 guns taken off the street every single day. 

