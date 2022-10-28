Chicago police: Gunmen get out of vehicle and open fire on another driver, killing him

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday morning on Chicago's South Side.

Around 11:34 a.m., police say the male victim was driving in the 10900 block of South Halsted Avenue when another vehicle approached.

An unknown number of offenders got out of the vehicle and fired shots at the victim, police said.

The victim was struck multiple times in the body. He was transported to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nobody was reported in custody.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.