Chicago police use helicopter to catch teen suspects of South Side armed robbery spree

Chicago police arrested two teenagers suspected of robbing several people at gunpoint in Hyde Park Saturday evening.

Three people were walking on the sidewalk near 54th Street and South Ingleside Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. when four male offenders got out of a Dodge sedan and robbed them at gunpoint.

Police say the offenders took the victim's phones and wallets before fleeing in the vehicle.

The Dodge sedan was reported stolen. Officers later saw the car in Englewood near the 6600 block of South May. With the help of a CPD helicopter, police arrested two offenders.

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were charged with felony armed robbery and aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Several individuals were robbed at gunpoint by the offenders in the 4800 block of South Honore and the 5100 block of South Drexel, according to police.

No injuries were reported.