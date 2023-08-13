Chicago police host back-to-school baseball game at Little Cubs Field

Chicago police officers took to the baseball diamond Sunday to help kids get ready to go back to school.

Members of the Chicago Police Knights Baseball Club hosted a back to school baseball event at Little Cubs Field in Humboldt Park.

Officers handed out school supplies, t-shirts and coached kids on their baseball skills.

It's the fifth year the Police Knights Baseball Club has sponsored the event.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

They also hope to get the kids interested in careers in law enforcement.

"Just talking to the kids about school, explaining to them we're from the same communities. We have a blessing to have the platform we have as police officers for the CPD, and anyone aspiring to do that, they can do the same. Hey we're from the same communities. Why not you doing the same," said Eric Bermudez, president of the Chicago police Knights Baseball Club.

Of course it wouldn't be baseball without food. The police provided snacks and ice cream for the kids as well.