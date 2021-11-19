Chicago police hosting gun turn-in event this Saturday in Lawndale

Chicago police are hoping to get more guns off the street this weekend by hosting a gun turn-in event Saturday in Lawndale.

People who turn in a gun will receive a $100 Visa giftcard, no questions asked. The department will also pay $10 for every BB gun, air-soft gun or replica gun.

"This is not about tracing the gun, this is about making sure the gun that you found yourself in possession of is disposable in a safe manner … that no one can ever steal that gun from you, no one can ever use it to harm themselves," Glenn Brooks Jr., CPD community policing director, said. "The most important thing is how do we get these used and unwanted guns off of the streets."

The buyback program will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lighthouse Gospel Missionary Baptist Church located at 3004 W. Lexington St.