3 Chicago police officers injured in South Side crash

Three Chicago police officers and a driver were hospitalized following a crash in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood Monday morning.

A vehicle was traveling westbound on 95th Street at a high rate of speed just after 1 a.m. when it attempted to turn south.

Police say the vehicle lost control and struck a CPD squad car sitting at a traffic light heading northbound.

One officer was taken to an area hospital with a broken pelvis. Two other officers were hospitalized with neck and back pain. All were listed in stable condition.

The driver was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition and will be issued citations.

The crash remains under investigation.