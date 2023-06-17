Chicago police investigate 3 shot in Austin

Three people were wounded by gunfire in Austin overnight.

Police were called to the 5000 block of West Adams Street at 12:23 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 30-year-old man was struck in the ankle and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he is listed in fair condition.

A 19-year-old man was struck in the arm and was transported to Loretto Hospital where he is also listed in fair condition.

Police also found a 41-year-old woman who was struck in the buttocks and was transported to Loretto Hospital where she is listed in fair condition.

There were no arrests reported. Area Four Detectives are investigating.