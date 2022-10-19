Chicago police investigate armed robberies, retail thefts on Northwest Side

Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies and retail thefts at businesses on the Northwest Side.

During the incidents the offender entered the store and either pulled out a weapon or implied that he was armed. They would then demand cigarettes and liquor and fled with the items, according to police.

The incidents happened at the following times and places:

4300 block of N. Kimball on Aug. 20 at 4:21 a.m.

3500 block of N. Pulaski on Aug. 20 at 4:43 a.m.

3100 block of W. Armitage on Aug. 24 at 6:40pm

4800 block of W. Fullerton on Aug. 24 at 11:45 p.m.

4700 block of W. Belmont on Aug. 25 at 2:37 p.m.

3500 block of N. Pulaski on Aug. 29 at 3:14 a.m.

4300 block of N. Central on Aug. at 2:12 a.m.

4000 block of W. Lawrence on Sept. 15 at 12:30 a.m.

2800 block of W. Irving Park Rd. on Sept. 18 at 6:10 a.m.

3600 block of W. Belmont on Oct. at 8:04 p.m.

3600 block of W. Belmont on Oct. at 3:30 a.m.

3500 block of N. Pulaski on Oct. 18 at 12:30 a.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

In one of the robberies, witnesses saw two men about 25-35 years old, 5'6-5'9, 170-200 lbs. with light brown complexions.

If anyone has information regarding these incidents, contact Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at (312) 746-7394