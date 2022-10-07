Chicago police investigate business break-ins on Northwest Side

Chicago police have seen a recent increase in commercial burglaries in the Albany Park neighborhood.

There have been at least eight business break-ins in the past month near West Addison Street and North Kimball Avenue, according to police.

Officials are searching for two suspects in their 20s or 30s. One is believed to be about 5'8 and 175 lbs. The other around 5' and 140 lbs.

Below is a list of dates and locations where robberies have occurred:

Sept. 22 at 4:39 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Addison Street

Sept. 22 between 4:30 and 6:08 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Addison Street

Sept. 5 between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. in the 4700 block of North Kimball Avenue

Oct. 6 at 12 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Addison Street

Oct. 6 at 3:58 a.m. in the 3900 block of North Kimball Avenue

Oct. 6 between 12 and 4 a.m. in the 3900 block of North Kimball Avenue

Oct. 6 at 4:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Addison Street

Between Oct. 5 at 10 p.m. and Oct. 6 at 7 a.m. in the 4700 block of North Kimball Avenue

Police ask that anyone with relevant information contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area Five at (312) 746 - 7394.