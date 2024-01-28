Chicago police investigate hit-and-run crash in Grand Crossing

Chicago police are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian in Grand Crossing Sunday morning.

A pedestrian was hit in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue at approximately 3:30 a.m.

The driver fled the scene in an unknown direction. Police say they do not know what kind of vehicle was involved.

Police say the pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.