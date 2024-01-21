Chicago police investigate jewelry store smash-and-grab in Belmont Heights

A jewelry store on Chicago's Northwest Side was burglarized early Saturday morning.

Police say a male offender broke the door of Adam's Jewelry Center in Belmont Heights at 12:21 a.m. before smashing several glass counters inside.

The offender took an unknown amount of merchandise before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

The business in the 3200 block of North Harlem Avenue posted several photos of the damage on Facebook saying they felt disappointed.

Area Five detectives are investigating.