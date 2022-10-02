Chicago police: Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Old Town

Chicago police are investigating an officer involved shooting that left a man dead in Old Town Sunday morning.

Police say around 5:04 a.m. a man flagged down an officer on patrol in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Street and said someone had just pointed a gun at them.

Officers located the alleged suspect and a foot chase ensued. The suspect escaped and the officers patrolled for him in their car. They found him again shortly after.

During a second interaction with the suspect an officer shot and killed the man, according to CPD.

Police say a handgun was found at the scene. There were also casings that did not match the officer's gun found on the ground.

Police say this gun was found at the scene. | Chicago Police Department

The officer was taken to an area hospital with very minor injuries, not gunshot related, following the shooting.

News Affairs Deputy Director Tom Ahern confirmed on Twitter no officers were seriously injured.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.

The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.

There was another man shot and killed around the same time Sunday morning in Old Town. Police say the two shootings were not related.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.