Chicago police investigate roadway shooting in Albany Park

A 17-year-old was hospitalized after occupants in two cars reportedly exchanged gunfire in Albany Park Friday morning.

Police say the teenager was dropped off at Swedish Hospital by a red sedan with a graze wound to the top of the head.

A witness told officers that a black Infiniti truck and red sedan were both driving westbound on Irving Park Road around 3 a.m. when they began firing at each other.

The shooting occurred in the 2800 block of West Irving Park Road. The roadway was closed east and westbound between Kedzie Avenue and Whipple Street for investigation.

Police say the victim was being very uncooperative and refused to answer any questions about the incident.

No arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating the incident.