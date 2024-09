The Brief Chicago police are investigating a series of car window break-ins that happened early Tuesday morning in the Dunning neighborhood.



Chicago police are searching for the person who smashed the windows of eight parked cars on the Northwest Side early Tuesday.

Police said the offender broke both the driver’s and passenger’s side windows of cars parked along a stretch of North Nordica Avenue in the Dunning neighborhood around 1:44 a.m.

The unidentified man took things from one of the cars before speeding off in a dark sedan.

No arrests have been reported.