Chicago police investigate series of burglaries targeting Woodlawn homes

Chicago police are warning Woodlawn residents about a string of residential burglaries in the area.

In each incident, an unknown offender forced open an entry door to gain access to a residence and removed property.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times.

6300 Block of South Rhodes Avenue on May 3 at 1 a.m.

6300 Block of South Rhodes Avenue on May 9 at 8:45 p.m.

6300 Block of South Rhodes Avenue on May 18 at 5:55 p.m.

Chicago police described the offender as an African American man between the ages of 30 and 45 years old.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8384.