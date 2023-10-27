Chicago police investigate smash-and-grab at Albany Park grocery store

An Albany Park grocery store was the latest target in a string of smash-and-grabs on Chicago's Northwest Side this week.

Police responded to a burglary in the 3300 block of West Lawrence Avenue at 3:30 a.m. and found a window had been shattered on the side of a store.

There were no offenders on scene when officers arrived and merchandise was found on the ground outside the store.

There is no one in custody as Area Five Detectives are investigating.