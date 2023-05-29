Chicago police investigate string of garage burglaries in West Rogers Park

Police are warning residents in West Rogers Park about a series of garage burglaries that have occurred over the last month.

In each incident, the offender gained entry into residential garages and took property from within, Chicago police said.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

6100 Block of North Hamilton Avenue on May 14 at 9 a.m.

2100 Block of West Highland Avenue on May 15 at 10 p.m.

6100 Block of North Leavitt Street on May 17 at 3 p.m.

6100 Block of North Hoyne Avenue on May 21 at 9 p.m.

6100 Block of North Hoyne Avenue on May 21 at 10:30 p.m.

Chicago police said the offender is described as a Black male with a salt and pepper beard.

Any person with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 3 at (312) 744-8263.