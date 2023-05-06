Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police investigating 2 shootings on the same street about an hour apart

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Near West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating two shootings that happened on the same street on the Near West Side about an hour apart on Saturday.

The first shooting happened on West 18th near Wood at 5 p.m. In that attack, a man, 48, was shot in the foot. He had gotten caught in the crossfire between people in two cars.

Then, at 6:15 p.m., two people were shot on West 18th near South Racine. The victims were both 28-year-old men who had been sitting on the steps when someone came up and shot them. They are both hospitalized in good condition.

There are no suspects in custody.