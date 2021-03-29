Chicago police investigating racist, homophobic messages sent to students over Discord

Jones College Prep administrators have asked Chicago Police to investigate after racist messages were sent to students via an unauthorized Discord server.

"The anonymous remarks made on the server were anti-semitic, racist and homophobic," the public Chicago high school said in a statement to students.

"In addition, there were also statements that would be considered threatening in nature. Because of the serious nature, we have looped in the Chicago Police Department, the Office of Student Protections and the CPS Office of Safety and Security to identify the source of these unacceptable postings."

The school has also offered to provide counselors to any students who were upset by the messages.

Discord is an instant messaging app used on phones and computers. It is frequently used by people to coordinate video game play. It is sometimes used by businesses.