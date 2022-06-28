Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police issue alert over Southwest Side robberies

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago Lawn
FOX 32 Chicago

Another violent weekend in Chicago despite police saying shootings, homicides are down

It was another violent weekend in the city of Chicago with 27 people wounded in shootings and six people killed — including a 5-month-old girl.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents on the Southwest Side about a string of recent robberies this June.

Four robberies were reported in a span of eight days in the Marquette Park and Chicago Lawn neighborhoods, according to CPD community alerts. 

In each incident, a suspect, sometimes armed with a gun, approaches victims and demands their property, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The robberies took place at the following times and locations:

  • 6600 block of South Richmond Street on June 13 at 6:25 a.m. 
  • 6500 block of South Albany Avenue on June 15 at 7:30 p.m.
  • 3200 block of West 59th Street on June 15 at approximately 9:15 p.m.
  • 3300 block of West 60th Street on June 21 at approximately 11 p.m.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.