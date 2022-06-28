Chicago police issue alert over Southwest Side robberies

Chicago police are warning residents on the Southwest Side about a string of recent robberies this June.

Four robberies were reported in a span of eight days in the Marquette Park and Chicago Lawn neighborhoods, according to CPD community alerts.

In each incident, a suspect, sometimes armed with a gun, approaches victims and demands their property, police said.

The robberies took place at the following times and locations:

6600 block of South Richmond Street on June 13 at 6:25 a.m.

6500 block of South Albany Avenue on June 15 at 7:30 p.m.

3200 block of West 59th Street on June 15 at approximately 9:15 p.m.

3300 block of West 60th Street on June 21 at approximately 11 p.m.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.