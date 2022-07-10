Chicago police issue warning after 3 daytime robberies in West Englewood this past week

Chicago police are warning residents of West Englewood and Englewood to watch out after three armed robberies in broad daylight in the past week.

Police said in every incident, the two robbers walk up to the victim and threaten them with a gun, take their stuff, then run away.

The robberies happened on these times and dates:

South Ashland and West 66th in West Englewood on July 9 at 8:35 a.m.

South Marshfield and 65th on July 5 at 3:30 p.m.

West 66th and South Ashland on July 3 at 2:50 p.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Police had this advice for the public: