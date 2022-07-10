Chicago police issue warning after 3 daytime robberies in West Englewood this past week
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of West Englewood and Englewood to watch out after three armed robberies in broad daylight in the past week.
Police said in every incident, the two robbers walk up to the victim and threaten them with a gun, take their stuff, then run away.
The robberies happened on these times and dates:
- South Ashland and West 66th in West Englewood on July 9 at 8:35 a.m.
- South Marshfield and 65th on July 5 at 3:30 p.m.
- West 66th and South Ashland on July 3 at 2:50 p.m.
Police had this advice for the public:
- Always be aware of your surroundings
- Report suspicious activity immediately
- If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm
- Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)
- Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police
- If video surveillance equipment is present, please save a copy of the incident for investigating detectives
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information
- Dial 911 immediately and remain on scene when possible