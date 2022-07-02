Chicago police looking for killer wanted for murder in Roseland neighborhood

article

Chicago police are looking for a killer who opened fire in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on June 20.

Police said photos of the murder suspect show a Black man wearing a bandana, dark jeans torn at the knees, dark-colored shoes, and a dark-colored shirt with a distinctive design across the chest.

The murder happened at 425 East 111th near South Vernon on June 20 at 5:43 p.m.

If you want to pass along information, contact Area Two Detectives at (312) 747-8271 or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.