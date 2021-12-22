Chicago police locate two kittens who disappeared after being dumped in garbage can at O'Hare Airport

article

Two kittens who disappeared after being dumped into a garbage can at O'Hare Airport earlier this month have been located.

Chicago police said the kittens were in a blue pet carrier and were stolen from a traveler who was waiting for his next flight on Dec. 6.

The suspect who took the kittens threw the carrier and the kittens inside a garbage can.

Two different people then found the blue carrier and left the airport.

Police released a statement on Wednesday saying that the kittens were located, but didn't release any additional details.

The investigation is ongoing.

