article

Chicago police are looking for a missing man who was last seen almost a week ago.

Police said Willie Austin, 56, was last seen on South State near East 29th Street on Oct. 16.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Austin is Black, with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5'9" tall and weighs 165 pounds.

If you know where he is, contact Chicago Police Area 3 SVU at 312-744-8266