Chicago Police looking for 47-year-old woman who hasn't been seen for almost four weeks

Chicago Police are looking for a missing woman who hasn't been seen for nearly four weeks.

Darlene Cruz, 47, was last seen on Aug. 31 on South Trumball in Little Village.

She might be driving her white Nissan Maxima, with Illinois license plate CC81369.

She may need medical attention.

Cruz is a white woman, 5'3", 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She has a tattoo on her left hand on her ring finger and another tattoo on a forearm.

