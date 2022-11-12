Chicago police looking for arsonist setting garages on fire in South Lawndale

Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who is setting fire to garages in South Lawndale.

Police said that suspect set four garages on fire along South Ridgeway near 32nd on October 6. All the fires were set between 8:15 p.m. and 9:40 p.m.

Police said the suspect may have been driving a black, four-door sedan, possibly a Chevy Malibu or Cruz.

Chicago police offered this advice to stay safe:

Be aware of this crime and alert your neighbors.

Pay special attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area.

Preserve surveillance footage.

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s).

If you have any information, you are asked to call arson detectives at (312) 746-7618.