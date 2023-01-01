Chicago police looking for missing 14-year-old boy who got into a strange car and hasn't been seen since

article

Chicago police are looking for a missing boy named Cameron House, who got into a strange car on Friday morning and has not been seen since.

House, 14, left his house and got into the car on North Paris in Irving Woods around 4 a.m. Friday.

House is described as 5'9", 140 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion.

If you have information about his disappearance, Chicago police would like you to call Area Five detectives at (312)746-6554.