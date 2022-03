article

Chicago police are looking for missing woman Amaia Banks, who was last seen in the Loop.

Banks, 20, is Black, with black hair and brown eyes. She is 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Banks was last seen near West Van Buren and South Wells on March 15.

If you have information about Banks, call Chicago Police at 312-744-8266

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS