Chicago police looking for suspect in sexual assault in West Town

Chicago police are looking for a suspect in a sexual assault in West Town.

Police said the suspect approached the victim on West Thomas Street near Milwaukee on June 9 at 11:30 p.m. and asked for directions.

Then, he threatened her with a gun and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect was riding a silver bicycle with green lettering or stripes. He is described as Hispanic, somewhere between the age of 18 to 25, wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue face mask.

If you have information about this crime, Chicago police would like to talk with you at (312) 744-8261.