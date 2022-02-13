Chicago police looking for suspects in two robberies on Saturday

Chicago police are looking for suspects in two robberies that happened on Saturday.

The first robbery happened in Grant Park at about 2:23 p.m. The victim, 21, was approached by five male juveniles. One of them hit him with a stick. They stole his stuff and took off, but were captured a short time later. Chicago police said charges are pending.

In Lake View East at about 8 p.m. Saturday, the other victim, 22, was walking along Addison when someone walked up from behind and demanded her stuff. The wanna-be robber dropped his own cell phone in the process and took off without getting any of her stuff. No one is in custody.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS