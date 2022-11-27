Chicago police looking for truck that crashed into elderly pedestrian in South Chicago

article

Chicago police are looking for the driver of a truck who ran over an elderly pedestrian in South Chicago.

Police said the pedestrian was in the crosswalk on 87th and Commercial at 1:55 p.m. on Saturday when a dark-colored, possible late model 2011-2016, Ford (possible F250 or F350) FX4 model pick-up truck ran them down.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The truck is described as having a ladder rack, chrome/silver-colored running boards, Bull Bars/grille guard (a heavy-duty black colored metal front grille protector) in the front of the vehicle. It may also have a large possible white-colored circular sticker/emblem on the tailgate on the passenger side of the vehicle and silver-colored lower trim.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries.

Chicago police asked anyone with information to call 312-745-4521. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com