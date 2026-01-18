Chicago Police are looking for a Logan Square man who was last contacted in 1994
CHICAGO - Chicago Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Logan Square man.
What we know:
Ryszard Potapo is missing from the Logan Square neighborhood. He frequently visited the 3700 block of West Diversey Ave, according to police.
The last time his family in Poland talked to him was through letters in 1994.
Potapo is described as a white man, about 5'8" tall, 175 lbs., with a slender build.
Anyone with information should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or call 911.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police.