Chicago Police are looking for a Logan Square man who was last contacted in 1994

The Brief Chicago Police are seeking the public’s help to locate Ryszard Potapo, missing from the Logan Square area. Police say he frequently visited the 3700 block of W. Diversey Ave., and last contact with family in Poland was in 1994. Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD Area One Detectives or call 911.



Chicago Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Logan Square man.

What we know:

Ryszard Potapo is missing from the Logan Square neighborhood. He frequently visited the 3700 block of West Diversey Ave, according to police.

The last time his family in Poland talked to him was through letters in 1994.

Potapo is described as a white man, about 5'8" tall, 175 lbs., with a slender build.

Anyone with information should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or call 911.