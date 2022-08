A man was shot in the chest on Chicago's West Side Friday night.

Around 7:16 p.m., police say the 65-year-old man was near the front of a Humboldt Park home in the 400 block of North Hamlin Avenue when he was struck by gunfire.

The victim was shot in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.