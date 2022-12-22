Chicago police: Man fatally shot by 4 offenders who hopped out of vehicle on South Side

A 24-year-old man was shot to death by a group of four people Thursday morning in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Around 11:37 a.m., police say the male victim was outside in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when four unknown offenders exited a vehicle and began shooting.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.