Chicago police: Man fatally shot in Bronzeville

A man was shot to death in Bronzeville Friday night.

Police say a 36-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the first block of East 40th Street around 8:17 p.m. when someone started shooting.

The victim was shot in the chest. His friends took him to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The shooter got away. Area One detectives are investigating. No additional information is available at this time.