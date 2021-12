A 28-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday night in Roseland on the Far South Side.

About 8:05 p.m., he was outside in the 300 block of West 107th Street, when he was shot in the face and chest, Chicago police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name has not yet been released.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Area Two detectives are investigating.