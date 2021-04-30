Chicago police: Man fatally shot, person found dead in Chatham apartment

Police are conducting a homicide investigation after two people were found dead inside an apartment Friday afternoon in Chatham on the South Side.

Two males were found unresponsive about 3:10 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Ingleside Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 47-year-old had a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other male, whose age wasn’t known, was unresponsive and also pronounced dead, police said. It was not immediately known what type of injuries he suffered.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details.

Officers recovered a handgun at the scene, police said.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.