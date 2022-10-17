Chicago police: Man found dead in parked car with gunshot wound to the head
CHICAGO - A man was found dead inside a parked vehicle in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Monday morning.
At about 12:49 a.m., Chicago police responded to a shots spotter alert in the 1500 block of East 62nd Street and located a 43-year-old man inside of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one is in custody.
Area One detectives are investigating.