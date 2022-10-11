Chicago police: Man near sidewalk fatally shot in South Shore

A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon while standing near a sidewalk in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

Around 1:23 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 7800 block of South Luella Avenue when shots were fired.

The man was struck in the body and head by gunfire, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

He was later pronounced dead.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.