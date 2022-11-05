Chicago police: Man seriously wounded in Chatham shooting

A 36-year-old man was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood early Saturday.

Police say the victim was walking on a sidewalk around 1:07 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots.

The victim was taken by Chicago fire responders to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with a gunshot wounds to the left leg.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.