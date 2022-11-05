Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police: Man seriously wounded in Chatham shooting

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood early Saturday. 

Police say the victim was walking on a sidewalk around 1:07 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots. 

The victim was taken by Chicago fire responders to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with a gunshot wounds to the left leg. 

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.