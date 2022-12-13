Chicago police: Man shot by unknown gunman in Near North Side apartment

A 28-year-old man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday night in Chicago's Near North Side neighborhood.

Around 6:26 p.m., police say the male victim was inside an apartment in the 1300 block of North Sedgewick Street when he was shot on the left side and in the back by an unknown gunman.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.