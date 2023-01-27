Chicago police: Man wanted for assaulting 2 women walking down the street

Chicago police are searching for a man who they say kicked a woman and punched another near downtown earlier this month.

On Jan. 5, around 1:55 p.m., police say a 50-year-old woman was crossing the street in the 0-100 block of E. Ontario Street when the male suspect punched her with a closed fist to her right jaw.

He continued walking westbound on Ontario and about 10 minutes later, a 38-year-old woman was crossing the street when he allegedly kicked her in the lower left leg.

Both attacks were unprovoked, police said.

Assault suspect | Chicago Police Department

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The suspect is described as a man wearing an orange knit cap, face mask, black coat with yellow stripes on each sleeve and the torso area, and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8261. Or provide an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com.