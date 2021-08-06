Chicago police: Man wanted for attempted criminal sexual assault

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for attempted criminal sexual assault.

The crime occurred on July 23 shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the area of the lakefront at 63rd Street, according to police.

The suspect is described as a male white or white Hispanic, between the ages of 30 and 45-years-old.

Suspect wanted for attempted criminal sexual assault

Anyone with information should contact Area 1 Detectives at 312-747-8380.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP