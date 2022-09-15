Chicago police: Man wanted for shooting another man in the neck

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly shot another man in the neck last week.

The shooting happened Sept. 7 around 6:42 p.m. in the 100 block of West Cermak Road on the Near South Side.

Police say the suspect got into a verbal altercation with a 31-year-old man, and then shot the victim in the neck.

Suspect wanted for shooting another man in the neck on Sept. 7, 2022 | Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDtip.com.